Wyoming vs Montana State: Storylines

The Cowboys and Bobcats are both expected to lean on the running game with experienced offensive lines and star running backs returning in Xazavian Valladay (UW) and Isaiah Ifanse (Montana State). The team with the more balanced offense will likely leave the field victorious. UW ranked 113th in passing last season with Chambers out and Levi Williams playing hurt. It will be interesting to see if Vigen allows his starting quarterback, North Carolina transfer Matthew McKay, to air it out in front of many of his critics watching from the stands at War Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats have rushed on 61% of their offensive plays over the previous 17 games.

Deep in the trenches

Bohl has said the strength of his team is the offensive line. UW’s defensive line is also deep with talented 2020 opt-outs returning to play with the young players who accrued experience last season. The Cowboys should win the line of scrimmage and wear down the smaller Bobcats. If not, that’s a bad sign for a UW team that plans to contend for the program’s first conference championship in 28 years.

Return to normalcy (kind of)

The COVID-19 health crisis is not over as the contagious Delta variant continues to spread. But a large crowd is expected to arrive in Laramie to witness these fresh starts for UW and Montana State at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys only played two home games in front of limited-capacity crowds during a miserable 2-4 finish in 2020. The Bobcats didn’t play at all last year due to the pandemic after making the FCS semifinals in 2019. Despite the state’s low vaccination rate, UW’s team is at least 96% vaccinated. Per the Mountain West's policy for the 2021 season, teams that can’t play due to coronavirus issues will forfeit those games. The Cowboys, who had two games canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus issues at Utah State and Air Force, plan to make it through a full 2021 campaign.

