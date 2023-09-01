PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming

QB Andrew Peasley – After an up and down 2022 campaign, it’s time for the senior signal caller to let it rip. Peasley will need to make some big plays in the passing game and avoid turnovers for UW to have a chance to pull an upset over Texas Tech.

RB Jamari Ferrell – Harrison Waylee was recovering from offseason knee injury during fall camp and Dawaiian McNeely suffered a torn ACL. That opened the door for Ferrell to win the starting job. The junior college transfer will have to calm his nerves and play well to help keep the Red Raiders’ offense off the field.

LB Easton Gibbs – UW’s defensive line should be able to win the line of scrimmage against Texas Tech’s offensive line. Gibbs, the preseason Mountain West defensive player of the year, will have to set the tone for the Cowboys' by flying to the football to match the speed of the Air Raid.

Texas Tech

QB Tyler Shough – The talented Oregon transfer has been snakebit by injuries, but the Red Raiders are 8-1 in games he starts, including 8-0 in games he finishes, over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-5 senior had a career-high 436 yards in a win over Oklahoma to end the regular season, then was most valuable player of the Texas Bowl with 353 yards (242 passing, 111 rushing) and three touchdowns in a win over Mississippi.

WR Jerand Bradley – The all-Big 12 selection leads a deep unit that returns nine receivers who had 10 or more receptions in 2022. Bradley, who averaged 14.6 yards per reception with a team-high six touchdowns, will be a tough cover for UW cornerbacks Kolbey Taylor, Jakorey Hawkins and Tyrecus Davis.

DL Jaylon Hutchings – The Red Raiders must replace dynamic pass rusher Tyree Wilson, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Hutchings, a preseason all-Big 12 selection and Outland Trophy candidate, will try to clog the middle and force the run-first Pokes to pass the ball.