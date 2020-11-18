Wyoming vs. Utah State: Storylines

Extended break

Given the unexpected open date because of COVID-19 issues within Air Force’s program causing last week’s cancellation, it will be worth watching to see if Wyoming has any rust to knock off. Thursday’s game will be the Cowboys’ first since their loss to Colorado State on Nov. 5. Some teams have had much longer breaks between games because of the pandemic, but given the routine they get accustomed to during a normal season, an extended break is still noteworthy for UW. The good news for the Cowboys is they’ve been able to practice regularly, so that should help.

Starters still out

Garrett Crall’s season debut will have to wait yet again. UW’s senior defensive end hasn’t played this season as he continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery, and he’ll miss Thursday’s game as well, UW coach coach Craig Bohl said. The same goes for right guard Logan Harris, who missed the Cowboys’ game against CSU with a medical issue that’s unrelated to the coronavirus. Bohl said Harris should return at some point this season, but the Cowboys will have to go at least one more game without two of their top players in the trenches.

In the interim