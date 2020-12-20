Wyoming will 'adapt as we go' should one-time transfer exception soon become reality

UW added some experience behind Xazavian Valladay in the backfield two years ago with Louisville transfer Trey Smith. When the Cowboys lost their all-time leading scorer, kicker Cooper Rothe, and punter Ryan Galovich at the same time after last season, they brought in former Cornell specialist Nick Null to help fill the void.

But as graduate transfers, both were eligible to play right away. Cornerback Azizi Hearn, who transferred to UW from Arizona before the 2019 season, was also immediately eligible because he had been a walk-on for the Wildcats. The last time the Cowboys took in a Football Bowl Subdivision transfer that had to sit out a year before being eligible was 2016 when former defensive back DeAndre Watson came from Washington.

But the one-time transfer exception could immediately help the Cowboys just as much as it could hurt, and UW still has some spots left in its 2021 recruiting class after inking 16 players during the early signing period earlier this week. Could UW be more active in the portal than usual in looking for players with multiple years of eligibility remaining?

“We’ve always looked, and I think the guys that have come in have added value,” Bohl said. “But it’s been a minimal part of our plan, and that will I think stay consistent.”