Wyoming 'will have fans' at War Memorial Stadium this fall

With the possible exception of Air Force, which could play as many as nine games given it already has Commander-in-Chief trophy games scheduled against Army and Navy, every Mountain West team will play a maximum of eight games. Since UW is looking at only four home games rather than six because of the shortened season, Burman said tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis.

Burman added season-ticket holders will be given first priority to buy single-game tickets. While he hopes the school is able to give all season-ticket holders a chance to buy tickets, it's not a guarantee.

An athletic department spokesman said more ticket information will be released next week. UW is also waiting on its revised scheduled to be released.

“My goal is to try to take care of as many season ticket holders as possible,” Burman said. “It is possible that we can take care of all season ticket holders, and we are still working through that process. We want to be safe. We want to be diligent. But we also want to try to take care of the people who take care of us.”