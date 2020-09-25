Wyoming 'will have fans' at War Memorial Stadium this fall

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West announced Thursday night that its 12 teams will play football this fall.
At the University of Wyoming, fans will also be able to watch the games in person. At least some of them.
“We will have fans,” UW athletic director Tom Burman said.
Exactly how many spectators will be allowed inside War Memorial Stadium once games start the week of Oct. 24 remains to be seen. Burman said the university continues to work with the Wyoming Department of Health to nail down a specific capacity. He added he would like to have an answer on that by the middle of next week.
“Unbelievable how effective they are and how good they’ve been to work with,” Burman said, referencing the department of health. “When I hear these horror stories of other institutions and what they’re going through, we’re blessed in Wyoming to have people that really care about our university. Bottom line is there will be attendance at War Memorial Stadium based on today’s data and today’s information.”
With the possible exception of Air Force, which could play as many as nine games given it already has Commander-in-Chief trophy games scheduled against Army and Navy, every Mountain West team will play a maximum of eight games. Since UW is looking at only four home games rather than six because of the shortened season, Burman said tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis.
Burman added season-ticket holders will be given first priority to buy single-game tickets. While he hopes the school is able to give all season-ticket holders a chance to buy tickets, it's not a guarantee.
An athletic department spokesman said more ticket information will be released next week. UW is also waiting on its revised scheduled to be released.
“My goal is to try to take care of as many season ticket holders as possible,” Burman said. “It is possible that we can take care of all season ticket holders, and we are still working through that process. We want to be safe. We want to be diligent. But we also want to try to take care of the people who take care of us.”
Capacity inside the Wildcatter club and suites atop the east side of the stadium will be “dramatically reduced” to allow for social distancing, Burman said. Tailgating also won’t be allowed in its current format.
In early August, just before the Mountain West initially postponed the football season, Burman said the school was looking at having anywhere from 20- to 35-percent capacity at War Memorial Stadium, which, at full capacity, seats 29,181 fans. But the state continues to see a spike in its COVID-19 case numbers.
The number of confirmed cases grew by 137 on Wednesday and 120 more on Thursday, marking the first time Wyoming has confirmed more than 100 cases in consecutive days. As of Thursday, the state had 4,488 confirmed cases, 741 active cases and 50 deaths, including 13 this month.
The state recently loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings, allowing them to be held at venues of up to half capacity with a 1,000-person maximum. A message left for the Wyoming Department of Health on Friday seeking additional information about what attendance could look like this fall wasn't immediately returned.
