Wyoming will have 'unique experiece' of playing opener at Nevada without fans

“There will be some advantages, and there’s probably going to be some gamesmanship with audibles and things like that. It’ll be a unique experience.”

That’s particularly true for many of the Cowboys’ players who don’t know any different than performing for an audience. Family members of players and coaches will be allowed to attend the opener, but that’s it.

“That’s going to be very interesting,” UW center Keegan Cryder said. “In high school, I definitely didn’t come from a big place, but we still had fans. Still had our parents and stuff out there. That’s going to be very crazy to have silence and just maybe hearing our coaches more from the sideline.”

Which is the upside for a team playing in a largely empty stadium on the road.

Mackay Stadium holds 30,000 people, which, when at or near capacity, can make it difficult for opposing players to hear and communicate above the crowd noise. Without attendance, it’s a blow to the Wolf Pack’s home-field advantage.

UW will take any advantage it can get on the road. All five of the Cowboys’ losses last season came away from War Memorial Stadium by an average of just 5.6 points.