Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor looking to make more big plays for Pokes

LARAMIE – Officially, Western Michigan’s Jaylen Hall led the FBS in yards per reception last season at 26.9.
Unofficially, Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor was the nation’s most explosive receiver after averaging 31.0 yards per reception.
But the 6-foot-3 sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, only had eight catches, four shy of qualifying for the NCAA rankings.
Neyor is looking for more targets in 2021 with quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams starting the season healthy and first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek looking to bring more balance to the Cowboys’ attack.
“We have two strong quarterbacks and an OC that just really believes in us,” Neyor said. “Coach Polasek is utilizing all of the weapons that he has. He’s going to give everybody the opportunity to go out there and show what they can do. I’m very thankful for that.
“I'm looking forward to catching more balls, just contributing to the team's success.”
Neyor, who finished with 248 receiving yards last season, is UW’s starter at the X position entering the opener against Montana State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).
Super senior Ayden Eberhardt, who had a team-high 13 receptions for 210 yards last season, earned the starting job at the Z position.
“Ayden is an older a guy that has been here and he has experience, so being able to learn from him and kind of get his perspective is really a big help,” Neyor said. “He's been here and he's done it all. I’m glad to have him for one extra year and being able to learn more from him.”
Sophomores Joshua Cobb and Alex Brown are listed as the backup receivers on this week's depth chart. UW head coach Craig Bohl said true freshman Jaylen Sargent will also have a role this season. Gunner Gentry, who caught the team's only touchdown pass in 2020, is out indefinitely due to injury.
“Being able to have a young group of guys like Josh Cobbs, Jaylen Sargent and all those other guys is really great,” Neyor said. “They take to learning, they're not know-it-all type of guys or anything like that. Being able to see those guys grow and mature, I'm looking forward to all of that.”
The Cowboys ranked 113th nationally in passing offense (153.3 yards per game) with Chambers suffering a leg fracture in the opener and Williams playing through a dislocated throwing shoulder last season.
Bohl raved about the passing game following UW’s final major scrimmage of fall camp and named Chambers as the starting quarterback for the third consecutive opener Monday.
After watching Williams and Neyor connect for some big plays while sidelined, Chambers is planning to make a similar connection starting Saturday.
“I think Isaiah is going to have a really big year,” Chambers said. “He’s explosive, fast, strong, and he goes up and catches the football, so I’m really excited about that. Isaiah is the type of guy where you don’t have to put the ball right on his chest. You can put it anywhere in the vicinity, and he’s going to come down with it. That’s just the type of catch radius he has.”
Air Force’s Jalen Robinette (2013-16) holds the NCAA career record for average yards per reception (22.5) when the criteria is a minimum of 100 receptions.
UW legend Ryan Yarborough (19.0 yards per reception, 1990-93) holds the NCAA record among players with at least 200 receptions.
Neyor’s big-play potential was impressive during last year’s small sample size.
Six of his catches were 23 yards or longer, including a 45-yard reception against Nevada and a 54-yarder against New Mexico. He also had a 58-yard run against the Lobos.
Williams, despite struggling with his completion percentage, led the Mountain West and was sixth nationally in yards per completion (14.9).
Now Neyor hopes to make Chambers even more productive in the vertical passing game.
“Definitely last season we were getting on the same page. Unfortunately, he got injured,” Neyor said of his chemistry with Chambers before the 2020 opener. “We have kind of picked up where we left off. I feel like we’ve got a great thing going on. I’m excited to see what we can to do this year.”
