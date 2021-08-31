Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor looking to make more big plays for Pokes

“I think Isaiah is going to have a really big year,” Chambers said. “He’s explosive, fast, strong, and he goes up and catches the football, so I’m really excited about that. Isaiah is the type of guy where you don’t have to put the ball right on his chest. You can put it anywhere in the vicinity, and he’s going to come down with it. That’s just the type of catch radius he has.”

Air Force’s Jalen Robinette (2013-16) holds the NCAA career record for average yards per reception (22.5) when the criteria is a minimum of 100 receptions.

UW legend Ryan Yarborough (19.0 yards per reception, 1990-93) holds the NCAA record among players with at least 200 receptions.

Neyor’s big-play potential was impressive during last year’s small sample size.

Six of his catches were 23 yards or longer, including a 45-yard reception against Nevada and a 54-yarder against New Mexico. He also had a 58-yard run against the Lobos.

Williams, despite struggling with his completion percentage, led the Mountain West and was sixth nationally in yards per completion (14.9).

Now Neyor hopes to make Chambers even more productive in the vertical passing game.

“Definitely last season we were getting on the same page. Unfortunately, he got injured,” Neyor said of his chemistry with Chambers before the 2020 opener. “We have kind of picked up where we left off. I feel like we’ve got a great thing going on. I’m excited to see what we can to do this year.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.