Wyoming's Black 14 to receive NCAA Inspiration Award

LARAMIE -- The Black 14 will be honored at this year's NCAA convention.

The former University of Wyoming football players kicked off the 1969 team by head coach Lloyd Eaton have been selected to receive a 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention on Jan. 11 in San Antonio, Texas.

On Oct. 17, 1969, the day before the BYU game in Laramie, Eaton summarily dismissed the Black 14 for wearing black armbands to his office while asking for permission to protest the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' racist policies barring Black men from the priesthood.

Eight members of the Black 14 were able to make it to campus on Sept. 13, 2019, when UW athletics director Tom Burman read them an official apology letter from the university before they were honored during the football game the next day wearing their new letterman’s jackets.

This season Black 14 members John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored during halftime of the Cowboys' game against BYU in Provo, Utah.

The Black 14 Philanthropy, a nonprofit organization, has a partnership with Latter-day Saints Charities to send trucks filled with food on monthly donation missions.

“I think you could say there’s closure because we received a letter of apology and it was sincere,” Griffin told the Star-Tribune last November after visiting Laramie to oversee the delivery of approximately 40,000 pounds of food to be shared by the Cathedral Home for Children and the UW Food Share Pantry. "And we’ve gotten more recognition than we ever have. People appreciate what we’re doing now. Everything has changed.

“There will always be the detractors, but the folks I deal with are so appreciate of what we’re doing. That’s all I care about.”

In addition to Griffin and Hamilton, the other members of the Black 14 were: Jay Berry, Tony Gibson, Lionel Grimes, Ron Hill, Guillermo Hysaw, Jim Isaac, Earl Lee, Tony McGee, Don Meadows, Ivie Moore, Joe Williams and Ted Williams.

"During the 1969 college football season, a group of 14 young men, who were members of the Wyoming football team, stepped forward to take a stand against discrimination and racism,” Burman said in a release. "The courage they showed, standing up for what they believed was right and just, was part of a civil rights movement that made the lives of future generations better. I believe their actions as college students exemplify the criteria established for the NCAA Inspiration Award.

“In spite of the severe impact their courageous act had on their immediate and long-term futures, members of the Black 14 went on to lead successful and productive lives and become an inspiration for future generations.”

The Black 14 were selected for the honor as they embodied the criteria established for the NCAA Inspiration Award, which states:

“A former varsity letterwinner at an NCAA institution who, when confronted with a life-altering situation used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome the event and most importantly, now serves as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations.”