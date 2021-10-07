Wyoming's Chad Muma looks forward to challenge of facing Air Force's option

LARAMIE – Chad Muma’s fingerprints were all over the Cowboys’ first three victories.
Wyoming’s star linebacker averaged 11.0 tackles, intercepted three passes, returned two of those picks for touchdowns, recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal during a spectacular start to the season.
NFL scouts were parading through UW practices and the War Memorial Stadium press box throughout September to get a closer look at Muma.
But the team’s most productive player was largely missing from the stat sheet during the Pokes’ 24-22 victory on Sept. 25 at UConn. Muma finished with three tackles and one quarterback hurry in East Hartford, Connecticut.
The Huskies’ game plan was pretty obvious: Keep the ball away from No. 48.
“I was pretty frustrated when I was out there playing,” Muma admitted. “Just because I felt like I didn't have many opportunities to go make a play on the ball. So it was definitely a little frustrating. But it's also huge to have the players that we do have on our defense making those plays when maybe I'm not involved.
“I thought that everyone else on the defense did a great job of making those plays.”
Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker led the team with seven tackles, defensive end Solomon Byrd had 1 1/2 sacks, safety Esaias Gandy had an interception to set up the game-winning touchdown and safety Rome Weber deflected a 2-point conversion pass to prevent UConn from forcing overtime in the final seconds.
“I don’t know too many offensive coordinators that would look at our defense and be like, ‘I’m going to run straight at Chad Muma,’” linebacker Easton Gibbs said when asked about Muma’s quiet afternoon by his lofty standards. “I definitely think (UConn) tried to eliminate him from the game as much as possible. It does open up more stuff for the rest of the defense. I’m definitely not knocking Chad at all, he’s been playing great.”
Muma, of course, wasn’t worried about the box score as the Cowboys flew back to Laramie from the East Coast celebrating a 4-0 start.
All is well that ends with a win.
“I was just ecstatic for (Weber) and for our team that we were able to pull that one off,” Muma said. “One thing that we've talked about every week with our defense is that it's been great to learn from wins instead of learning from losses.”
This week the Muma-led Cowboys will face their biggest challenge to date when they open Mountain West play on Saturday against Air Force at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
The Falcons lead the FBS in rushing (367.4 yards per game) and will try to make sure Muma doesn’t mess up their vaunted triple-option offense.
“He’s everywhere,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said of UW’s Butkus Award candidate. “He’s very stout at the point of attack, yet the pursuit angles are about as exact as you can get. ... He follows the line of the last inside linebacker they had.”
That would be Logan Wilson, who currently leads the Cincinnati Bengals with 40 tackles and three interceptions through three games. The former Natrona County High standout also had the game-clinching interception in UW’s victory over the Falcons in 2018.
Muma appears to be the next Poke built to make plays on Sundays. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior from Lone Tree, Colorado, which is about 40 miles north of the Air Force Academy, is looking forward to the challenge of facing the Falcons’ triple-option attack.
“Air Force is just completely different from every other team that we have played this season with what they do with their offense,” Muma said. “They're extremely disciplined in how they run their stuff. The biggest thing for me is just getting in the film room and getting those different looks throughout the week because they do so many different little things here and there.
“Whatever our call is on the defense, I have to make sure I'm doing my job, whether it's tracking a fullback or reading out to the alley and seeing all the (pulling guards). Doing my job is huge.”
