Wyoming's Chad Muma looks forward to challenge of facing Air Force's option

“I don’t know too many offensive coordinators that would look at our defense and be like, ‘I’m going to run straight at Chad Muma,’” linebacker Easton Gibbs said when asked about Muma’s quiet afternoon by his lofty standards. “I definitely think (UConn) tried to eliminate him from the game as much as possible. It does open up more stuff for the rest of the defense. I’m definitely not knocking Chad at all, he’s been playing great.”

Muma, of course, wasn’t worried about the box score as the Cowboys flew back to Laramie from the East Coast celebrating a 4-0 start.

All is well that ends with a win.

“I was just ecstatic for (Weber) and for our team that we were able to pull that one off,” Muma said. “One thing that we've talked about every week with our defense is that it's been great to learn from wins instead of learning from losses.”

This week the Muma-led Cowboys will face their biggest challenge to date when they open Mountain West play on Saturday against Air Force at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Falcons lead the FBS in rushing (367.4 yards per game) and will try to make sure Muma doesn’t mess up their vaunted triple-option offense.