Wyoming's Chad Muma picks up where Logan Wilson left off at linebacker for Cowboys

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl thinks his son is spoiled.

At least when it comes to the players Wyoming’s second-year linebackers coach has worked with in recent years.

After helping coach Logan Wilson as a graduate assistant before getting promoted to a full-time position on the UW staff, Aaron Bohl’s unit has been led by Chad Muma since the start of the 2020 season.

“I told Aaron I think he grew up on third base because he comes in and he’s coaching these guys that are all-star players and great character guys,” Craig Bohl said. “I said someday you’re going to find out what it’s really like.”

Muma’s statistical sample size is smaller than Wilson’s as a UW starter.

But most observers who have watched both linebackers play, including the NFL scouts parading through War Memorial Stadium, walk away with a sense of déjà vu.

Muma, who was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award on Monday, leads the Cowboys with 78 tackles this season. He is currently ranked fourth in the nation in solo tackles (6.5 per game) and 10th in total tackles (9.8 per game).

As a backup in 2019, Muma was third on the team with 51 tackles. He was the Mountain West's leading tackler in 2020, averaging 11.8 stops per game during the Cowboys' 2-4 finish.

Wilson, a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2019, racked up 105 tackles (62 solo) as a senior and 409 tackles (249 solo) during his legendary UW career. The former Natrona County High safety averaged 8.1 tackles and 4.8 solo tackles as a senior playing next to fellow NFL draft pick Cassh Maluia.

In his 14 games played since replacing Wilson as the Pokes’ starting middle linebacker, Muma has averaged 10.6 tackles and 6.1 solo tackles per game.

Muma is also tied for the FBS lead with two interceptions returned for touchdowns this season. Wilson leads the Cincinnati Bengals in tackles (72) and is second in the NFL in interceptions (4).

“They’re very similar in the fact that they’re both wickedly smart, they’re explosive, they can play sideline to sideline,” Craig Bohl said. “It’s encouraging to me to see Chad receive some of these recognitions because I think they’re well deserved."

Muma, who is listed as a senior on UW’s roster, will have to decide at the end of the season whether to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic or enter the NFL draft.

“I think there’s a great chance Chad is going to play long after his career ends at the University of Wyoming,” Craig Bohl said.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Muma is focused on helping the Cowboys (4-4 overall, 0-4 MWC) get back in the win column against Colorado State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Wilson had eight tackles in his final home game – a 17-7 Border War victory over the Rams – before moving on to the NFL.

Muma was recruited by CSU growing up in Lone Tree, Colorado, but decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, Ty Muma (1990-91), and grandfather, Rick Desmarais (1961-63), who also played at UW.

“They’re top shelf,” Craig Bohl said of Muma and Wilson. “To separate them, boy, I think you’re talking about a razor-thin margin. And it has been great having both of them.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.