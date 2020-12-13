Wyoming's Craig Bohl calls pandemic-shortened season 'most trying year I've ever had as a coach', praises team's discipline

Bohl said going into the season that UW had plans to play both Chambers and Levi Williams at quarterback, and the offense had every other starter available for every game except New Mexico. Running back Trey Smith filled in for Xazavian Valladay once Valladay went down with a leg injury early the game before against UNLV and combined for rush for 318 yards in those two games.

But UW’s offense got worse as a whole down the stretch, ending the season with its lowest two point totals of the season.

The Cowboys completed less than 50% of their passes for the third straight year, kicked field goals (11) nearly as often as they scored touchdowns (12) in the red zone and finished 119th out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in third-down conversion rate (30.3%).

Bohl said there will be plenty of time for evaluation during the offseason to try to improve on the Cowboys’ trouble areas. But one of the lasting impressions of this strange, abbreviated season for UW’s seventh-year coach is the fact the Cowboys held up their end of the bargain when it came to playing any games at all.

"If you look at The Code of the West, it says if you make a promise, keep it. And we don’t minimize that,” Bohl said. “We made a promise. We made a commitment. I made that commitment to (Mountain West) Commissioner (Craig) Thompson. By hook or crook, we were going to change positions or do whatever, but by God, the Cowboys were going to show up and answer the bell. We didn’t win as many games as we needed to, but we were out there to compete.”

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.