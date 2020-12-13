Wyoming's Craig Bohl calls pandemic-shortened season 'most trying year I've ever had as a coach', praises team's discipline

LARAMIE — To say things didn’t go quite the way Wyoming expected them to this season would be an understatement.
The Cowboys quietly exited stage left on this unusual college football season with a 17-9 loss to Boise State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. UW ended it with its worst offensive performance in three years and will take a two-game losing streak into the offseason, but that’s only part of the Cowboys’ frustration in 2020.
UW and the rest of the football members in the Mountain West initially thought they weren’t going to have a season when the conference decided in August to postpone all fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league then reversed course in September, opting instead to restart in late October with an eight-game, conference-only schedule for most teams.
UW ended up only playing six games. The Cowboys’ only wins came against Hawaii and winless UNLV, and Saturday’s loss gave them their first losing season since 2015.
UW coach Craig Bohl called it the “most trying year I’ve ever had as a coach,” but he credited his players for giving the Cowboys the chance to play as many games as they did by being disciplined enough to follow protocols put in place designed to limit their exposure to the virus. UW halted practice for a few days in early October after an outbreak among freshman players, but it was the only time all season the Cowboys had to pause team activities.
And playing two less games than they were supposed to wasn’t the Cowboys’ fault. Air Force and Utah State had to cancel their games against UW because of COVID-related issues in their programs.
“We were accountable for every time we had a chance to play. We answered the bell,” Bohl said. “That’s a credit to our administration for having a plan. We put resources into it. We were a real, real stickler. But it’s also a major credit to our players. They made decisions to allow ourselves to be in every game, so I don’t want to minimize that.
“When you talk about a crazy year, yeah, we had different guys being quarantined for 14 days because they rode behind somebody on a bus and we didn’t have them. It was just one of those years.”
The attrition began before the season did.
With more than 70% of its two-deep returning from last year’s eight-win team, UW had aspirations of being a contender in the Mountain West this season. But five players, including starting safety Rome Weber and two other projected defensive starters, Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora, opted out because of medical concerns related to the pandemic. Titus Swen, the Cowboys’ third-leading rusher a season ago, also eventually opted out.
Losing quarterback Sean Chambers to a third season-ending injury in as many seasons on the Cowboys’ first possession of the season certainly didn’t help matters. But Bohl said the circumstances of the season weren’t solely to blame for UW’s struggles, particularly on offense.
Bohl said going into the season that UW had plans to play both Chambers and Levi Williams at quarterback, and the offense had every other starter available for every game except New Mexico. Running back Trey Smith filled in for Xazavian Valladay once Valladay went down with a leg injury early the game before against UNLV and combined for rush for 318 yards in those two games.
But UW’s offense got worse as a whole down the stretch, ending the season with its lowest two point totals of the season.
The Cowboys completed less than 50% of their passes for the third straight year, kicked field goals (11) nearly as often as they scored touchdowns (12) in the red zone and finished 119th out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in third-down conversion rate (30.3%).
Bohl said there will be plenty of time for evaluation during the offseason to try to improve on the Cowboys’ trouble areas. But one of the lasting impressions of this strange, abbreviated season for UW’s seventh-year coach is the fact the Cowboys held up their end of the bargain when it came to playing any games at all.
"If you look at The Code of the West, it says if you make a promise, keep it. And we don’t minimize that,” Bohl said. “We made a promise. We made a commitment. I made that commitment to (Mountain West) Commissioner (Craig) Thompson. By hook or crook, we were going to change positions or do whatever, but by God, the Cowboys were going to show up and answer the bell. We didn’t win as many games as we needed to, but we were out there to compete.”
