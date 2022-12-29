Wyoming's Craig Bohl faces longtime friend in Ohio counterpart Tim Albin at Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona – Nebraska, one of the most storied programs in college football history, began a new tradition two decades ago.

Firing coaches.

Craig Bohl was relieved of his duties as the Cornhuskers’ defensive coordinator after the team finished the 2002 regular season 7-6.

Despite making several high-profile changes to his staff, head coach Frank Solich still received a pink slip following Nebraska’s 9-3 finish in 2003.

Bohl left Lincoln for Fargo to start building North Dakota State into an FCS powerhouse. After Solich was ousted, Bohl reached out to Tim Albin about becoming the Bison offensive coordinator.

It was a career-changing moment for Albin.

“My wife and two young children at the time were at a crossroads, and he came to see me multiple times in Lincoln and literally just got me off the couch,” Albin said of Bohl. “He knocked on the door for the second or third time, and I was on the couch. He said, hey, you’ve got to get back on that horse, basically.

“Got me back on the horse, so I’m forever grateful.”

Bohl and Albin will be on opposite sidelines as head coaches when Wyoming plays Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Friday at Arizona Stadium (2:30 p.m., Barstool TV).

After one season (2004) at NDSU, Albin reunited with Solich at Ohio, replacing his retiring mentor as head coach in 2021 after Solich posted a 115-82 record over 16 seasons leading the Bobcats.

“To have a dear friend do as well as what he has done as a football coach is encouraging,” Bohl said of Albin, who was a graduate assistant at Nebraska when Bohl was the defensive coordinator. “So, it will be a pleasure to look across the field and see a great colleague. That’s what you’re looking for is great competition. Once the game gets started the fur is going to fly.”

Ohio rebounded from a 3-9 finish in 2021 by making it to the Mid-American Conference championship game this season.

The Bobcats (9-4) are seeking their first 10-win season since Solich’s 2011 team finished 10-4 with a win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Bohl, who won the first of three consecutive FCS championships at NDSU in 2011, is looking to deliver UW’s fourth consecutive bowl win in his ninth season with the Cowboys.

“Very impactful. Not only as a friend but a mentor,” Albin said of Bohl’s influence on his career. “My time at Nebraska was wonderful. He always kind of took care of me, looked after me and we had a great relationship. … He talks with you and not at you. That’s a Coach Solich thing as well.”

Albin said he is looking forward to shaking Aaron Bohl’s hand, the UW linebackers coach was a kid during his season at NDSU, and having Craig Bohl see his now grownup kids during the reunion at Arizona Stadium.

The postgame embrace will be emotional for the coaches.

“He’s a prince of a guy. I’m really happy for him,” Bohl said of Albin. “Hopefully I’m a small part in some of the things he learned as a head football coach.”

Former UW head coach Bob Devaney won two national championships at Nebraska from 1962-72 before turning the program over to Tom Osborne, who won three more national championships during his run from 1973-97.

The Huskers have had five head coaches since firing Solich, who led the program to its last conference title in 1999.

“The one thing that you know when you’re coaching, there’s two kinds of coaches: those who are going to be fired and those who have been fired,” Bohl said. “We always get this message to our players, saying, ‘Hey, don’t get too down, stay in the fight’ — which Tim did.”