Wyoming's Craig Bohl wishes Brent Vigen the best at Montana State 'with the exception of one game'

“I’m just going to count it as the joy of the 18 years we had together,” Bohl said. “He’ll be sorely missed. It’s going to be fun talking to him now as a colleague and as a head coach.”

Some may have been surprised it’s taken this long for Vigen to land his first head coaching job, but Bohl said he’s not among that crowd. Though his offenses at UW were a mixed bag -- the Cowboys’ hit-or-miss passing game was rarely efficient enough to adequately complement their bruising running game -- Vigen still developed a reputation during his time with Bohl for developing quarterbacks, particularly ones that were hardly noticed during the recruiting process.

He helped recruit future NFL first-round pick Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, who are now with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, to NDSU before joining Bohl at UW. There, he found a lightly recruited junior college quarterback in Josh Allen, who became the highest draft pick in UW history in 2018 (No. 7 overall) and just led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game.