Wyoming's Craig Bohl wishes Brent Vigen the best at Montana State 'with the exception of one game'

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl and Brent Vigen pulled off the unthinkable.
Rarely are you going to find a college football coaching duo joined at the hip for nearly two decades, but that’s exactly what Wyoming’s veteran coach and his longtime assistant were. Vigen coached under Bohl for 18 consecutive seasons, first as a position coach and offensive coordinator during a highly successful stint at Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State before making the move to Wyoming when Bohl got the UW job in 2014.
Now Vigen is Bohl’s former offensive coordinator.
He’s back at the FCS level, only this time as the leader of his own program. Vigen on Monday was named the head coach at Montana State. Bohl moved quickly in hiring Vigen’s replacement, tabbing another former assistant, Tim Polasek, as his new play caller two days later.
Vigen was being introduced as Montana State’s new coach during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at virtually the same time Bohl was jumping on a Zoom call to discuss Vigen’s replacement with local reporters. But the former still wasn’t far from the latter's mind.
“I’m just going to count it as the joy of the 18 years we had together,” Bohl said. “He’ll be sorely missed. It’s going to be fun talking to him now as a colleague and as a head coach.”
Some may have been surprised it’s taken this long for Vigen to land his first head coaching job, but Bohl said he’s not among that crowd. Though his offenses at UW were a mixed bag -- the Cowboys’ hit-or-miss passing game was rarely efficient enough to adequately complement their bruising running game -- Vigen still developed a reputation during his time with Bohl for developing quarterbacks, particularly ones that were hardly noticed during the recruiting process.
He helped recruit future NFL first-round pick Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, who are now with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, to NDSU before joining Bohl at UW. There, he found a lightly recruited junior college quarterback in Josh Allen, who became the highest draft pick in UW history in 2018 (No. 7 overall) and just led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game.
Bohl said there have been other opportunities for Vigen to take a head coaching job elsewhere. Bohl declined to reveal which programs have been interested in hiring Vigen over the years, but whether it was the timing or the place, the fit was never right for Vigen.
“I think he was really comfortable in who he was, and he knows when to make a move,” Bohl said.
Once Jeff Choate vacated his head coaching post at Montana State to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas, that changed. Montana borders Vigen’s home state of North Dakota, where Vigen also played his college ball at NDSU.
“Right place, right time,” Vigen told reporters during his introductory press conference.
“I couldn’t have learned under a better mentor,” Vigen said of Bohl. “He’s allowed me opportunities to have real responsibility, and that responsibility has grown in our time together. It’s time to certainly forge my own identity, but the impact he’s had on who I will be as a head coach is obviously tremendous.”
But the two aren’t done with each other just yet.
In what Vigen called an “interesting twist of fate,” his first game as Montana State’s head coach just happens to be scheduled against UW. The teams are slated to open the 2021 season against each other at War Memorial Stadium the first weekend in September.
Vigen said he figures he’ll still call Bohl from time to time for advice. Now Bohl will have to be careful about just how much information he wants to divulge.
“Brent is well capable. This is a venture he and I talked about,” Bohl said. “We knew this day was coming. He’s a remarkable football coach. We want to wish he and the Bobcat nation the very best with the exception of one game next year.”
