Wyoming's defense looks for bounceback performance against Hawaii's tweaked run-and-shoot

Pushing the pace isn’t anything new for Graham’s offenses, which have never ranked outside the top 35 nationally in plays per game. Arizona State finished second in that category under Graham in 2015 while Tulsa led the country in snaps per game (80.5) in 2008.

“We know they’re going to try to go fast,” Sawvel said. “The difficult thing with that to some degree is you can only get so much simulation. You’ve got a (scout) team working offensive plays, and they’re not Hawaii’s offense. So they’re not going to run it at the pace that you’re going to see.

“What you have to do is have the mindset right off the bat to start the week that as soon as a play is over, there ain’t no celebrating good or bad. You’ve got to get up, you’ve got to get ready, you’ve got to get the next call, you’ve got to get aligned, and we’ve got to get going. Any time you play that type of offense, your early downs are critical because you’ve got to get to third down in a win percentage for the defense and out of a win percentage for the offense.”

UW’s defense improved in the latter stages against Nevada, holding the Wolf Pack to just 10 yards on 13 plays in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a chance to rally from a 22-point deficit late in the third quarter.