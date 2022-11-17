Wyoming's Eric Abojei, who played with Josh Allen, looking for Pokes to recreate 2016 magic vs. Boise State

LARAMIE – How long has Eric Abojei been at Wyoming?

Well, the super senior played with Josh Allen.

Abojei was a senior in high school and in the middle of the recruiting process when the Cowboys stunned Boise State in 2016 on the way to winning the Mountain Division and appearing in the Mountain West championship game.

Following a visit to Laramie in the summer of 2017, the three-star prospect committed to UW as the highest-ranked recruit in the class.

Abojei, who held Big Ten offers coming out of high school in New Hope, Minnesota, redshirted as a true freshman during Allen’s final season with the Pokes.

Now the Cowboys (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) will try to summon some 2016 magic against the Broncos (7-3, 6-0 MW) on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“I got to live through that,” Abojei said of watching Allen’s battles with Boise State. “I got to see that game from obviously a younger perspective, I got to see what it’s like going against these guys. They play really hard and they have a great, tight culture. But you can definitely separate that part and make them feel like the table has switched and provide our own atmosphere.

“We have to make sure we play together as a team like we did in 2016.”

Andrew Peasley and Jayden Clemons aren’t the quarterbacks being compared to Allen this week. UW head coach Craig Bohl put those lofty expectations on Boise State starter Taylen Green, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt freshman completing 65.8% of his passes and with 13 touchdowns (six rushing).

The Broncos are 5-1 since Hank Bachmeier announced he was entering the transfer portal and Green took over as the starter.

“When I said in comparison to Josh Allen, I’ve got damn good eyes,” Bohl said of Green. “And there’s greatness with this guy.”

Whether Peasley clears concussion protocol or Clemons gets a chance to start after delivering the game-winning touchdown pass at Colorado State, the offensive line will have to play its best game of the year in the home finale.

Boise State has a talented defensive front led by defensive tackle Scott Matlock.

“These guys are very stout, they’re very hard, aggressive players and they love to play to the whistle,” Abojei said. “Just being able to beat them at their own game, really, is key for us.”

After watching his remaining classmates graduate or opt to use their extra year of eligibility somewhere else following the disappointing 7-6 finish in 2021, Abojei decided to return for a sixth season at UW.

First-year offensive line coach Joe Tripodi moved Abojei to left tackle after he thrived for years at left guard.

The offensive line has played well with Abojei and right tackle Frank Crum leading a promising group of young players.

“It definitely has been a blessing coming back this season. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way, especially with the group of guys I’ve been able to work with,” Abojei said. “These guys are young, they’re hungry and they’re always ready to get better every week. You can just see that in our performance and how we stick together to get that W.”

Following last Saturday’s 14-13 victory in the Border War, Abojei lifted the Bronze Boot over his head while his teammates celebrated around him.

Allen even recognized the Pokes' latest comeback win on social media.

“It meant a lot and I know it meant a lot to the guys that played before us, especially the guys that I played with,” Abojei said of beating CSU for the fifth time during his career. “I saw Josh Allen tweeted that out. That was big-time for us in the program. Credit to us for pushing through all that. It was a tough game, but I don’t feel like it would be a real rivalry game if we didn’t have a close game like that.

“It was definitely nice to hoist up that boot one more time.”

Now Abojei will play at War Memorial Stadium for the final time, unless the Pokes are able to upset Boise State and finish the regular season with a road win at Fresno State.

That would allow UW to host the MW championship as it did six years ago.

“It’s a true brotherhood. It’s everything I always envisioned Wyoming to be like,” Abojei said of the chemistry in the locker room that has helped the Cowboys exceed outside expectations. “It’s something that we pride ourselves on and that we’re committed to right now because that’s the only thing that’s going to help us beat teams like Boise or Fresno.”