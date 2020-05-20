Wyoming's football, basketball players will start returning to campus in June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE -- Football and basketball players will be able to return to the University of Wyoming’s campus starting next month following a decision made by the NCAA to ease some of its restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA’s Division I Council on Wednesday voted to allow those student-athletes to resume voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 1, according to multiple media reports. The vote ends the association’s ban of such activities that had been in place since March.

Wednesday’s vote pertained only to football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Other sports could be addressed sometime in the next week, Yahoo Sports reported.

The Mountain West, the conference Wyoming competes in as a football and basketball member, had suspended all organized, in-person athletics-related activity indefinitely, but there were signs that the easing of restrictions in sports were coming as the country works to gradually reopen. Administrators in the Southeastern Conference are expected to vote on return measures Friday.