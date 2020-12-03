Wyoming's football game against New Mexico in Las Vegas still 'a go'

LARAMIE — Despite one Mountain West football game in Las Vegas having already been canceled this weekend, Wyoming’s game against New Mexico is still on.

UW athletic director Tom Burman said Thursday nothing has been altered as far as the Cowboys and the Lobos are concerned. UW is scheduled to play UNM on Saturday at Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium, where the Lobos have relocated their home games for this season since public health orders in place in New Mexico prevent them from practicing or playing there.

It would be the second game in Vegas in as many weeks for the Cowboys, who beat UNLV 45-14 at Allegiant Stadium on Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, UW is still scheduled to make the return trip.

“Our game this weekend is good,” Burman said. “I have no reason to worry. New Mexico is in a good testing position. We’re in a good testing position. Unless something changes last minute and we get a bunch of bad results, everything is a go.”