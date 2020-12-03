Wyoming's football game against New Mexico in Las Vegas still 'a go'

LARAMIE — Despite one Mountain West football game in Las Vegas having already been canceled this weekend, Wyoming’s game against New Mexico is still on.
UW athletic director Tom Burman said Thursday nothing has been altered as far as the Cowboys and the Lobos are concerned. UW is scheduled to play UNM on Saturday at Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium, where the Lobos have relocated their home games for this season since public health orders in place in New Mexico prevent them from practicing or playing there.
It would be the second game in Vegas in as many weeks for the Cowboys, who beat UNLV 45-14 at Allegiant Stadium on Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, UW is still scheduled to make the return trip.
“Our game this weekend is good,” Burman said. “I have no reason to worry. New Mexico is in a good testing position. We’re in a good testing position. Unless something changes last minute and we get a bunch of bad results, everything is a go.”
The status of UW’s game came into question Wednesday night when the Mountain West announced Boise State’s game against UNLV, which was also scheduled to be played in Vegas, had been canceled. In a joint statement, the league, Boise State and UNLV left the wording vague as to the exact reason for the cancellation, stating medical personnel for both programs had been in communication “in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region.”
Boise State and UNLV both had games previously canceled because of coronavirus-related issues within their programs, but Wednesday’s statement didn’t make mention of any new cases within either program. It’s also unclear whether the statement is referring to the Las Vegas region specifically or the broader landscape of the Mountain West, which has 12 football members in eight states, though it was also announced Wednesday that the Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled.
Boise State athletic director Bob Carney and Boise State coach Bryan Harsin also released statements Wednesday night, though they weren’t any more specific.
“Based on recommendations from medical personnel, it was determined that the Boise State-UNLV game would not take place,” Carney said, according to the Idaho Press. “We feel for the student-athletes, coaches and fans of each program, but the most important thing in times like these is listening to the experts. That was what transpired in this decision coming to fruition.”
Burman admitted he was concerned about UW possibly losing another game when he initially read the joint statement, but “I have no reason to worry is the information I’ve gathered,” he said.
Football players and coaches at Mountain West schools are being tested three times per week as part of the league’s rapid antigen testing system. UW is scheduled to go through its final round of testing Thursday before traveling to Vegas on Friday.
UW has already had games against Air Force and Utah State canceled because of coronavirus-related issues within those programs. The Cowboys’ game against UNLV was their first since their loss at Colorado State on Nov. 5.
UW has just two games left on its schedule. Assuming UW plays both of them, the Cowboys will end their regular season at home Dec. 12 against Boise State. UW enters this weekend seventh in the conference standings.
