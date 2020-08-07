Wyoming's game against Weber State still in limbo following FCS league's announcement

That means UW is going to have to drop one of the three non-conference games it still has scheduled against Weber State, Louisiana and Ball State. The Cowboys lost Utah, their lone Power Five opponent, when the Pac-12 decided earlier this summer to play a conference-only schedule.

With the Utes off the schedule, Weber State, which was originally scheduled to be UW's season opener on Sept. 5 at War Memorial Stadium, is the only home non-conference game left. If the game is played, UW would have to pay the Wildcats $425,000 for the making the trip, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune.

The Mountain West is also delaying the start of the season for its teams until at least the week of Sept. 26, so if UW keeps Weber State on the schedule, the game would have to be rescheduled. So would Louisiana, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.