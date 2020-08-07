Wyoming's game against Weber State still in limbo following FCS league's announcement

LARAMIE -- Wyoming may or may not play Weber State if there's a football season this fall. And the Big Sky Conference didn't bring much clarity to the situation Friday.
The Big Sky -- the Football Championship Subdivision conference in which Weber State competes -- announced it is postponing football until the spring because of ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, but the conference's decision only pertains to each team's conference schedule for now. In a release, the league said whether or not teams will be able to play non-conference games this fall is "still pending further review."
Weber State, which has won three straight Big Sky championships and is fresh off a semifinal run in the FCS playoffs, figures to be one of UW's toughest non-conference challenges should the teams actually square off. But even if the Big Sky ultimately allows its teams to play a non-conference slate this fall, there's still no guarantee it happens given the Mountain West's tentative plan to go to a 10-game schedule, which calls for each team to play eight conference games and a maximum of two non-conference games instead of four.
That means UW is going to have to drop one of the three non-conference games it still has scheduled against Weber State, Louisiana and Ball State. The Cowboys lost Utah, their lone Power Five opponent, when the Pac-12 decided earlier this summer to play a conference-only schedule.
With the Utes off the schedule, Weber State, which was originally scheduled to be UW's season opener on Sept. 5 at War Memorial Stadium, is the only home non-conference game left. If the game is played, UW would have to pay the Wildcats $425,000 for the making the trip, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune.
The Mountain West is also delaying the start of the season for its teams until at least the week of Sept. 26, so if UW keeps Weber State on the schedule, the game would have to be rescheduled. So would Louisiana, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.
UW has not announced any changes to its non-conference schedule since the Mountain West released its revised scheduling model earlier this week as the Cowboys wait to see if other leagues end up making the decision for them.
Louisiana, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, hasn't had to cancel any games outside of its conference schedule since the Sun Belt is giving its teams the option to play as many as four non-conference games. UW currently is slated to open the season at Ball State on Sept. 26, but Ball State is still waiting on a decision from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as to whether or not its teams will play this season.
Should the MAC decide to eliminate non-conference games or cancel the fall season altogether, that would take another game off UW's schedule. And if the MAC and the Big Sky both decide not to play any non-conference games this fall, UW would need to find another one if it wants to play the full 10-game schedule proposed by the Mountain West.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!