Wyoming's home game against Utah rescheduled for 2025
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming's home game against Utah rescheduled for 2025

UW stadium

Fans begin to trickle in to War Memorial Stadium for Wyoming's first home football game of the 2020 season against Hawaii on Friday in Laramie. The Cowboys' series with Utah has been rescheduled to start in 2025.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's home-and-home football series has been rescheduled to start in 2025 at War Memorial Stadium.

UW's home game against the two-time defending Pac-12 South champions will now be played on Sept. 13, 2025. The Cowboys will make the return trip to Salt Lake City on Sept. 4, 2027, UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune.

This year's game, which was scheduled for Sept. 19 at War Memorial Stadium, was canceled with the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences moving to league-only schedules in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The series was originally scheduled to conclude in 2025 with Utah hosting UW, but the Cowboys' trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium has now been postponed two years.

The game in Laramie in 2025 has been moved back one week from the Sept. 6 date it was originally scheduled to be played that year. UW is also scheduled to host Cal Poly during the 2025 season and play Central Michigan and North Texas in 2027.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

