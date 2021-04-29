Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor wants to be more than a deep threat out wide

Neyor’s explosiveness wasn’t limited to the air. He hauled in a 54-yard bomb against New Mexico, too, but UW dialed up some trickeration later in that game with an end around for Neyor. He turned his lone carry of the season into a 58-yard gallop.

His knack for big plays has carried over into the spring. As part of UW’s punt return team, Neyor broke through to block a punt during the Cowboys’ first scrimmage last weekend. Neyor said he’d missed a couple of back-to-back chances at a block during practice leading up the scrimmage.

“So I was like, ‘Dang.’ I had to go back and get it,” Neyor said. “Scrimmage time came, I got my start right and got the punt blocked.”

But Neyor’s primary focus this spring has been on rounding into a more complete receiver. While using his size and athleticism to go deep against smaller defensive backs has always been his specialty -- “That’s something I’ve been doing since high school,” he said -- Neyor is out to show there's versatility to his game.

“Overall, just working on the little things,” Neyor said. “Working on the quick game passing, being more complete and running with the football. Being the best I can possibly be all-around.”