Wyoming's Jeff Linder has several incentive bonuses included in contract

There are also incentive bonuses of $10,000 for being named Mountain West Coach of the Year, $25,000 for winning the MW regular-season championship and $25,000 for winning the MW Tournament championship, amounts that will be cumulative should more than one happen during the same season. As for other postseason incentives, he will get the equivalent of one month’s worth of base salary if UW makes the NCAA Tournament or a $10,000 bonus for a National Invitational Tournament appearance.

Linder will also receive $2,000 for each regular-season conference win after 10 wins (for example, if UW wins 12 league games in a season not counting the MW Tournament, Linder would get $4,000). He will also earn a bonus of at least $10,000 if UW generates at least $650,000 in single-season ticket revenue. The level of the bonus increases by $10,000 for every additional $100,000 generated in ticket revenue up to $1 million, though the levels aren’t cumulative. If $1 million in ticket revenue is reached, Linder will get a $50,000 bonus.

Linder will also receive a bonus of at least $5,000 each year in which the NCAA’s most recent single-year Academic Progress Rate score for men’s basketball is at least 940. The biggest difference, however, between Edwards' and Linder’s contracts when it comes to bonuses is the incentive to play a more challenging non-conference schedule.