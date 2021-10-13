Wyoming's Jordan Bertagnole healthy, playing well on Cowboys defensive line

“I would say that it was definitely one of my better performances but, there's always something I can do better.”

The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1) will obviously have to defend the passing game better against Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS2).

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are third nationally in passing yards per game (396.0). Senior quarterback Jake Haener has completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,230 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions,

UW allowed Haaziq Daniels to finish 7-for-10 for 110 yards and a touchdown through the air in the second half after the Air Force quarterback went into the intermission without attempting a pass.

“It’s definitely going to be different preparing for a spread offense after going against a triple-option offense,” said cornerback C.J. Coldon, who had six tackles and the team’s only two pass breakups at Falcon Stadium. “Every day coming to work focusing on my keys and technique and playing man a lot.”

UW head coach Craig Bohl knows one of the keys to beating Fresno State is getting pressure on Haener.

During the Bulldogs’ 27-24 loss at Hawaii, a hobbled Haener was sacked three times and threw four interceptions.