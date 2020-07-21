Wyoming's Keegan Cryder named to Outland Trophy watch list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming offensive lineman Keegan Cryder on Tuesday was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which annually goes to the top interior lineman in college football.

Cryder, who's entering his third season as the Cowboys' center, was one of 85 interior linemen -- offensive and defensive linemen included -- on the list. The award is named for the late John Outland, an All-American at Penn in the late 1800s.

Cryder has been a mainstay along UW's offensive line, starting all 25 games the last two seasons. He played 769 snaps as a sophomore last season and helped pave the way for the Mountain West's second-ranked rushing attack.

Named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America in 2018, Cryder is the second UW player to land on a preseason watch list. Running back Xazavian Valladay is a candidate for the Doak Walker award after leading the MW in rushing a season ago.

