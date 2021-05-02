Wyoming's NFL Draft streak is over. Here's who could help the Cowboys start a new one in 2022.

LARAMIE -- The NFL Draft came and went over the weekend without a player from the University of Wyoming hearing his name called, the first time that's happened since 2016.

The four-year streak of having at least one player drafted was the program’s longest since having at least one player selected from 1994-97. So who could help UW start a new streak in 2022?

It’s never too early to start talking about next year, and just because no Cowboys were taken in this year’s draft doesn’t mean there aren’t NFL-caliber players on the roster. Don’t forget, too, that most of UW’s seniors took advantage of the NCAA’s extended eligibility amid the coronavirus pandemic by deciding to return to school for an additional season.

And while UW doesn't often have underclassmen declare early for the draft -- quarterback Josh Allen, a top-10 pick in 2018, and running back Brian Hill, who became UW’s all-time leading rusher in just three seasons, are recent exceptions -- the eligibility relief has made for an interesting dynamic. With last season being a free one for all players, juniors who would typically be seniors the following season will still be juniors this fall in terms of their eligibility.