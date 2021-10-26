Wyoming's O-line needs to lead turnaround for slumping Cowboys

Bohl said he understands why the focus is on the quarterback situation, but the turnaround on offense needs to begin with a more efficient running game.

UW averaged 3.4 yards a carry and 118 yards per game on the ground in the back-to-back home losses to Fresno State and New Mexico.

“Obviously, when you score three points it’s hard to have an identity,” Bohl said. “We did a better job knocking people off blocks, but that needs to be sustained better this week.”

The Spartans (4-4, 2-2) are allowing 22.8 points (51st in the FBS), 126.8 rushing yards (37th), 222.4 passing yards (60th) and 349.1 total yards (45th) so far this season.

Chambers and Williams haven’t been able to balance UW’s offense during the game of QB musical chairs the past two games.

“I think we’re really close, I think the plays are out there and I think we have the players and coaches to do it,” senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. “It’s just coming down to executing during the game and making those plays happen. I think we just need to get the ball in the end zone once and that will open up the floodgate.”