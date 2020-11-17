Wyoming's offense looking to cure its third-down blues

“They pretty much just had their guys in the right spots, and we weren’t really able to make the right corrections,” Abojei said. “We always look back to those type of things and figure out how to improve all that stuff. Making sure we have the right corrections when we do come off the field in a case like that and being able to adjust to something like that.”

Coaches and players said pass protection has been a focus for UW, which has already given up nine sacks this season. But the lack of execution isn’t exclusive to the guys up front.

Bohl said there have been times where Williams has held the ball too long while trying to find an open receiver, adding the Cowboys used their unexpected bye week to work on progressions in the passing game and Williams’ timing in the pocket. UW needs all of it working together to not only create more manageable third downs but also to convert them more regularly.

“Hopefully we aren’t going to have to access a lot of third-and-long calls, but we’ve worked hard in that area,” Bohl said.