Wyoming's offensive line has no shortage of seasoned options

LARAMIE — There was always going to be a generous helping of experience along Wyoming’s offensive line heading into the spring.

But with the return of all of their upperclassmen at the position, the Cowboys are going into it with one of the most seasoned units up front not only in the Mountain West but also the country. All five starting offensive linemen are back, which only begins to tell the story of UW’s experience and depth along the line of scrimmage.

Returning are familiar faces such as Keegan Cryder and Eric Abojei, and the group got a boost this offseason when seniors Logan Harris and Alonzo Velazquez decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief amid the coronavirus pandemic and return for another season of competition. With UW’s entire two-deep set to return intact up front, the Cowboys are bringing back more than 140 combined starts along the offensive line.

That should breed plenty of competition this spring, particularly with the unit starting fresh with a new offensive coordinator and a new position coach. Derek Frazier comes to UW after two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach with the NFL’s New York Jets while offensive coordinator Tim Polasek just finished a four-year stint as the offensive line coach at Iowa.