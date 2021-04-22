Wyoming's opt-outs gradually getting reacclimated this spring

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has gotten a boost in talent and depth this spring with the return of many of the players it didn’t have at its disposal last fall, including those who chose to opt out.

But given those six players hadn’t played football in six months, the Cowboys are tempering expectations for them. At least for now.

Solomon Byrd, Rome Weber, Mario Mora, Titus Swen, Davon Wells-Ross and Claude Cole are back taking part in spring practices after opting out of last season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s their first time back on the practice field since their opt-outs became official in September.

“Personally I kind of felt like, man, they weren’t here with us during the season, but as soon as they were right back with us, I was happy to have them back,” said linebacker Chad Muma, a team captain last season. “I think everyone was happy to have them back.”