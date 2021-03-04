Wyoming's passing game hasn't earned much respect lately. Mike Grant wants to change that.

LARAMIE -- Pick any part of Wyoming’s passing game in recent years, and it’s almost certainly been a frustrating topic for Cowboy fans and coaches alike to discuss.
There’s been a glaring lack of efficiency with UW having gone three straight seasons completing less than half of its passes. It hasn’t been all that explosive either. The Cowboys haven’t averaged more than 6.9 yards per attempt during that time.
As a result, UW has been among the 15 worst Football Bowl Subdivision programs in passing yards and completion percentage ever since star quarterback Josh Allen left for the NFL after the 2017 season. That’s despite having a rushing attack that’s ranked in the top 40 nationally throughout that time.
During their pandemic-shortened season last fall, the Cowboys finished 14th in rushing (219.5 yards per game). Yet UW ranked no better than 113th out of 127 FBS teams in passing efficiency and yards and mustered just one passing touchdown, which tied Bowling Green and winless UMass for the fewest in the country.
For UW receivers coach Mike Grant, not being able to consistently take advantage of all the attention defenses paid to UW’s running game through the air was the most frustrating aspect of it all.
“I know a lot of it has to do with sometimes we play in difficult weather here, and that’s part of being here,” Grant said. “But other times, I thought it was time that we should be able to take advantage of some of the boxes we were given and some of the personnel.”
Opposing defenses have essentially dared the Cowboys to throw rather than taking the other part of UW’s run-heavy offense seriously, but UW coach Craig Bohl has given Grant the primary responsibility of trying to change that. Grant has coached UW’s wideouts for the last five seasons after joining Bohl’s staff following a stint as an assistant at North Texas, but he recently had the role of passing-game coordinator added to his title.
Bohl said that responsibility had been built into former offensive coordinator Brent Vigen’s duties. Once Vigen took the head coaching job at Montana State early last month, Bohl said Grant’s recent familiarity with the Cowboys’ passing game made him an ideal fit to take over that role.
Bohl replaced Vigen with a former assistant, Tim Polasek, whose last time coaching quarterbacks or receivers came during his first full-time gig as an assistant at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point back in 2004. Most recently, Polasek coached the offensive line at Iowa, though Grant and Polasek will work in conjunction to revamp how the Cowboys attack through the air.
“That’s not to say that Tim isn’t capable at all of designing a great passing game, but Mike’s got a great deal of experience,” Bohl said. “As we re-engineered this staff, it was important for us. I can’t say it enough, we’ve got to be more explosive on offense.”
So what might that look like?
Neither Grant nor Polasek wanted to divulge too many details, but Grant said the Cowboys need to do a better job of taking advantage of personnel that he believes is capable when defenses crowd the line of scrimmage and leave one-on-one matchups out wide.
UW is set to return four of its top five receivers, including top pass-catcher Ayden Eberhardt (16 receptions, 252 yards) and Isaiah Neyor, who flashed big-play potential as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder only caught eight passes but averaged 31 yards a catch, which would’ve led the nation had he had enough receptions to qualify.
UW also has size (Nate Weinman and Jackson Marcotte at 6-7; Colin O’Brien at 6-6) and speed (Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen) at the tight end position. Yet the group spent most of its reps last season trying to open up running lanes for Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith rather than releasing into the pass pattern, combining for just 12 catches.
Whether it’s with play-action off the running game, finding certain matchups to isolate them down the field or a combination of both, Grant said the tight ends are athletic enough that they need to be more involved in the passing game, too.
“Very few linebackers in our league are going to be able to cover Treyton down the field and those kinds of things to allow those guys to not only do a lot of the stuff that they do in the run game but allowing them to open up down the field I think is really going to help us tremendously,” Grant said.
Grant said he also believes UW’s offense could benefit from spreading defenses out more with various formations, which Polasek said will include going empty at times (only the quarterback in the backfield). That could not only create potential mismatches against opponents’ pass coverage but also more advantageous numbers to run against up front, though the only way that will work is if UW’s quarterbacks and receivers can keep defenses honest.
“That also requires us, as wide receivers, to be dangerous on the outside, that maybe (the cornerbacks) need help, safety help, and they need to be outside more,” Grant said. “That can open up some more lanes on the inside.”
Of course, making improvements through the air has to start with UW’s quarterbacks, which have had some tough luck in the health department in recent years. Sean Chambers, who’s been the regular starter when healthy, is coming off his third season-ending injury in as many years and is expected to be full go when the Cowboys begin spring practice next month. Redshirt freshman Levi Williams started the final five games last season in Chambers’ absence but sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder that hampered his effectiveness late in the season.
But assuming the Cowboys are able to keep their signal callers and skill players largely intact around an offensive line that’s returning all five starters, Grant believes UW has the pieces to make defenses give some respect to the passing game again.
“I think we’ve done a great job as a staff recruiting some guys with some ability out there on the outside that could allow us to take advantage of some of the defenses that we go against, particularly the defensive backs that we go against week in and week out,” Grant said. “It was not so much that we were banging our head against the wall there, but I really thought there were some opportunities that were available to us. Being in the room (with Polasek) here the last three weeks, I think some of those opportunities are going to be taken care of this time.”
