Wyoming's passing game hasn't earned much respect lately. Mike Grant wants to change that.

“I think we’ve done a great job as a staff recruiting some guys with some ability out there on the outside that could allow us to take advantage of some of the defenses that we go against, particularly the defensive backs that we go against week in and week out,” Grant said. “It was not so much that we were banging our head against the wall there, but I really thought there were some opportunities that were available to us. Being in the room (with Polasek) here the last three weeks, I think some of those opportunities are going to be taken care of this time.”