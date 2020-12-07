Wyoming's QB situation up in the air heading into regular-season finale

LARAMIE -- Levi Williams is back practicing, though whether he’ll be available to play in Wyoming’s regular-season finale is still unclear.
The Cowboys’ quarterback left UW’s 17-16 loss to New Mexico late in the fourth quarter after injuring his throwing shoulder. Williams sustained the injury at the tail end of a sack and was evaluated by trainers before eventually walking off the field at Sam Boyd Stadium wincing in pain.
But UW coach Craig Bohl said Williams was set to return to practice Monday, though Bohl wasn’t sure exactly how much his redshirt freshman signal caller would be able to participate. The Cowboys (2-3, 2-3 Mountain West) are scheduled to wrap up their abbreviated season at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday against the Mountain West preseason favorite, Boise State (4-1, 4-0).
“We don’t know if he’s going to be able to throw very well today,” Bohl said. “We’ll see, but there is no structural damage in that shoulder. It is sore obviously. That’s a concern when you have a quarterback that’s a right-handed quarterback.”
Williams has been UW’s starter virtually all season after Sean Chambers went down with another season-ending leg injury on the Cowboys’ first offensive possession of the season at Nevada. Williams struggled in the passing game against New Mexico before the injury, completing just 4 of 12 passes for 73 yards and an interception, though it was only his fifth career start.
Williams is still the most experienced quarterback that could be available this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, who played three games last season once Chambers was injured, is completing 53% of his passes this season and has thrown four touchdown passes with five interceptions in his career.
“He’s a young guy. He doesn’t shave right now, so we’ve got to keep encouraging him,” Bohl said. “He’s not out there trying to throw a pick or not set his feet right. He’s done some good things, and we’re going to keep on coaching him.
“He’s a guy that we’ve been happy with and his competitive attitude. We’ve got to get him better though.”
Should Williams not be able to go Saturday, true freshman Gavin Beerup would be in line for his first career start. Beerup played in two series last week following Williams’ injury and went 1 of 5 passing. He also had a 38-yard run.
Beerup isn’t comfortable operating the entirety of the Cowboys’ playbook at this point, but Bohl said he’s further along than most true freshman quarterbacks he’s had at UW.
“Some of it is going to be leveraging what we feel like is our strength against Boise, some of it is going to be what we do well, and some of it is going to be what he’s capable of,” Bohl said. “And some of that is going to get developed through the course of practice, but to say he’s got the same breadth of knowledge of even Levi right now, that’d be a little bit of a misleading statement. But he’s well ahead of the curve for a freshman.”
Hopeful for Valladay
After not making the trip to Las Vegas last week, Xazavian Valladay (leg) was listed as the No. 2 running back behind Trey Smith on UW's updated depth chart Monday. But Bohl said Valladay will be back at practice this week and should be available in some capacity Saturday.
“I don’t know if he’s going to be serviceable or if he’s going to be 100 percent,” Bohl said. “We’ll know as the week goes along.”
Bohl said outside linebacker Charles Hicks won’t play this weekend after he sustained a leg injury against UNM, putting redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs in line for his first career start. Nickel Keyon Blankenbaker is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t travel last week, but Bohl didn’t rule out the possibility of Blankenbaker playing Saturday depending on how he progresses throughout the week.
Muma good to go
Middle linebacker Chad Muma wasn’t allowed to play in the second half of last week’s game after being ejected for targeting, but UW’s leading tackler won’t have to miss any of Saturday’s game.
Per NCAA rules, a player that’s disqualified for targeting in the second half of a game is also required to sit out the first half of his team’s next game. Since Muma’s ejection happened late in the first half, he’s done serving his penalty.
In his first season as a full-time starter, Muma is tied for ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 11.6 tackles per game.
