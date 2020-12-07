Wyoming's QB situation up in the air heading into regular-season finale

Williams is still the most experienced quarterback that could be available this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, who played three games last season once Chambers was injured, is completing 53% of his passes this season and has thrown four touchdown passes with five interceptions in his career.

“He’s a young guy. He doesn’t shave right now, so we’ve got to keep encouraging him,” Bohl said. “He’s not out there trying to throw a pick or not set his feet right. He’s done some good things, and we’re going to keep on coaching him.

“He’s a guy that we’ve been happy with and his competitive attitude. We’ve got to get him better though.”

Should Williams not be able to go Saturday, true freshman Gavin Beerup would be in line for his first career start. Beerup played in two series last week following Williams’ injury and went 1 of 5 passing. He also had a 38-yard run.

Beerup isn’t comfortable operating the entirety of the Cowboys’ playbook at this point, but Bohl said he’s further along than most true freshman quarterbacks he’s had at UW.