Wyoming's returning receivers want to pull their weight in Cowboys' passing game

There’s no denying Wyoming has struggled in the passing game the past three seasons. Since Josh Allen left for the NFL after his junior year in 2017, Cowboy quarterbacks have yet to complete 50% of their passes in a season. UW has averaged just 137.6 passing yards per game during that span and has finished last in the Mountain West each of the past three seasons in touchdown passes.
So while the Cowboys have built one of the best running attacks in the league – they’ve averaged 209.7 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns per game the past three seasons – the lack of offensive balance has defenses often loading the box against them.
That imbalance was especially glaring last year. UW, led by All-MW running back Xazavian Valladay and backup Trey Smith, finished second in the league in rushing but was ninth in passing. The Cowboys also had just one passing score on the season – a 22-yarder from Levi Williams to Gunner Gentry in the opening loss to Nevada.
Williams and starting quarterback Sean Chambers obviously shoulder a lot of the blame, but UW’s receivers know they have to do a better job of helping them out if the offense is going to click on all cylinders.
“Our chemistry wasn’t so great the last two years, so that was something we really looked into,” redshirt freshman wideout Isaiah Neyor said. “We’re all talented enough to go out there and make plays; we just have to believe in ourselves.”
Neyor did a lot with limited opportunities last season, catching eight passes for 248 yards (31.0 yards per catch) in six games. He earned All-MW honorable mention honors and would have led the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards per catch but didn’t have enough receptions.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Texas native is out to prove his rookie year wasn’t a fluke.
“Last season I wasn’t as productive as I wanted to be,” he stated. “My goal is to catch as many balls as I can. My goal is to have over 30 catches, 600-plus yards and 10 touchdowns. Those are the goals I set for myself. More importantly, what can I do to help the team?”
Lining up at the other wideout is the veteran of the group, Ayden Eberhardt (6-2, 195). The sixth-year senior led the team with 16 catches for 252 yards last season, both of which were career highs. Eberhardt believes the Cowboys are ready to take a big step forward in the passing game this season.
“Since Josh has been gone we hear about the passing game all the time,” he said after the first day of fall camp on Aug. 6. “It’s not a secret. So in the offseason everyone involved with the entire passing game came together. We did a lot more one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills. And a lot more routes on air with the quarterbacks to work on timing and different looks to make sure we were all on the same page.
“Out of all the years I’ve been here, today was a lot like it was with Josh where everybody was clicking.”
If that progression continues and the Cowboys offense strikes a balance between the running game and the passing game, Eberhardt’s decision to return for a sixth year will have been well worth it. Not that there was ever any doubt in his mind he was coming back.
“Wyoming has given me anything and everything that I could have ever asked for,” he said. “At the end of the day I want to play football. And with last season not going at all how we wanted it to it was a very easy decision and I ran with it.”
