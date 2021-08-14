Wyoming's returning receivers want to pull their weight in Cowboys' passing game

There’s no denying Wyoming has struggled in the passing game the past three seasons. Since Josh Allen left for the NFL after his junior year in 2017, Cowboy quarterbacks have yet to complete 50% of their passes in a season. UW has averaged just 137.6 passing yards per game during that span and has finished last in the Mountain West each of the past three seasons in touchdown passes.

So while the Cowboys have built one of the best running attacks in the league – they’ve averaged 209.7 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns per game the past three seasons – the lack of offensive balance has defenses often loading the box against them.

That imbalance was especially glaring last year. UW, led by All-MW running back Xazavian Valladay and backup Trey Smith, finished second in the league in rushing but was ninth in passing. The Cowboys also had just one passing score on the season – a 22-yarder from Levi Williams to Gunner Gentry in the opening loss to Nevada.

Williams and starting quarterback Sean Chambers obviously shoulder a lot of the blame, but UW’s receivers know they have to do a better job of helping them out if the offense is going to click on all cylinders.