Wyoming's starting QB situation up in the air for Mountain West downdown with Boise State

LARAMIE – The Border War left some scars.

Wyoming’s 14-13 victory over Colorado State came at a cost with several players, including starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, leaving the field with significant injuries.

Jayden Clemons came in and ran for a touchdown and threw a 32-yard touchdown to Alex Brown, another backup, in the fourth quarter to lead the dramatic comeback win.

Wide receiver Will Pelissier, cornerback Cam Stone and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole were also helped off the field and celebrated with the Bronze Boot in pain after the Cowboys improved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play.

“It was like a M*A*S*H unit,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “There were all kinds of players that went down. I don’t have a lot of hard answers. A lot of these guys are day to day.”

Bohl said Peasley, who took a hit to the helmet, remains in concussion protocol and Clemens was going to get the first-team reps during Monday’s practice.

Hank Gibbs would be the No. 2 quarterback, if Peasley is not cleared to play.

The Pokes host Boise State with first place in the Mountain Division on the line Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

“He has been an engaged leader,” Bohl said of Clemons, a former walk-on, who could be starting the biggest game of the season. “Last year at this time he was running on the scout team and he made a predetermined decision to improve his skillset and then he became much more of a student of the game. So he has that credibility. And then he has an engaging personality. …

“He went in there (against CSU) and he did not flinch at all.”

Bertagnole told the Star-Tribune he is confident he will be able to play after getting treatment throughout the week. The former Natrona County High standout had to be helped off the field after getting injured by a cut block.

Stone and Pelissier left the game after violent collisions. UW does not expect nose tackle Cole Godbout or nickelback Keonte Glinton, who have both missed the last four games, to return this week.

“There’s always an X factor of how much want-to is there to get back on the field, and that’s a difficult thing to judge,” Bohl said.

The Broncos (7-3, 6-0 MW) have won five of their last six games, including a 49-10 romp over the Rams and last week’s 41-3 razing of Nevada in Reno, since head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and replaced him with former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter.

“Typically, those are crash-and-burn decisions,” Bohl said of Avalos’ bold in-season move following an embarrassing loss at UTEP. “This one has been a home run.”

Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal after that decision. Taylen Green has emerged as a star since taking over the reins of the offense.

“He is not average or good. He is an outstanding quarterback. Reminiscent of a young Josh Allen,” Bohl said of Green. “I know from a guy who recruited Josh and coached Josh those are pretty bold statements on my part. I’ve seen him throw the ball, flick it 68 yards. He’s 6-foot-6, he’s got a good completion percentage, and he’s unbelievably mobile.”

Boise State opened as a 14-point favorite over UW. The Broncos can clinch the Mountain Division with a win.

But the Cowboys, who were picked to finish fifth in the division in August, can host the MW championship game with wins over Boise State and Fresno State to close the regular season.

“We have to pack the War as everybody says, we’ve got to get that place rocking,” said middle linebacker Easton Gibbs, who finished with 13 tackles in the Border War. “I think it will be a big advantage for us being back at home. We haven’t been there for a little bit so we’re excited to get back there and play a team of that caliber.

“We’re ready to go prove what we’re out to do this year.”