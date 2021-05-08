Wyoming's Titus Swen reminds everyone he's a 'baller' with strong showing in spring game

Before Saturday, Swen’s last game-like action came all the way back on Oct. 12, 2019, in UW’s 26-22 loss at San Diego State. He missed the final seven games of that season with a knee injury before opting out of the 2020 season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A former three-star recruit out of Eaton High in Fort Worth, Texas, Swen was part of the backfield rotation as a freshman and averaged 5.2 yards per carry before his injury. He finished that ‘19 season as the Cowboys’ third-leading rusher.

“It was good to be back,” Swen said. “I haven’t been with my team in more than a year. They’ve come back to embrace me with all open arms. We got rolling (Saturday), and that’s the product y’all saw.”

Though Swen didn’t do it during the spring game, UW coach Craig Bohl said recently Swen could also be the leading candidate to return kickoffs next season. Swen said that’s a role he’s excited about, but his primary focus is becoming a more complete back after being out of action for so long.

While Saturday’s performance was impressive considering his circumstances, Swen said he’s nowhere close to satisfied.