Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay lands on Doak Walker Award watch list
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay lands on Doak Walker Award watch list

Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay runs for yardage during the Cowboys' game against New Mexico on Oct. 19, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay has been selected to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.

Valladay, who led the Mountain West in rushing last season, joins more than 70 other players on the list for the award, which annually goes to college football's top running back. Other preseason candidates include Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, a finalist for the award last season after leading the nation in rushing, and Clemson's Travis Etienne, a finalist in 2018.

Ten semifinalists will be selected in November before the candidate pool is eventually pared down to three finalists. The winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards show in December.

Valladay, who's entering his redshirt junior season, ran for 1,265 yards a season ago and ranked 18th nationally in rushing yards per game (105.4) on his way to first-team all-MW honors. The Matteson, Illinois, native eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in seven games, including a career-high 206 yards against Nevada.

Valladay also led the MW in all-purpose yards (1,489). He's rushed for 1,661 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards a carry for his career.

Valladay is part of a UW backfield that has its top three backs returning from last season. Former Louisville transfer Trey Smith, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility, and Titus Swen are both back after sustaining season-ending injuries.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

