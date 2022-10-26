Wyoming's young defensive ends have developed into a strength for the Cowboys

LARAMIE – There was concern during fall camp that the defensive end position could be a weak link for Wyoming in 2022.

Super senior Garrett Crall finally ran out of eligibility and Solomon Byrd (USC) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) transferred to Power 5 programs.

Then Sabastian Harsh, the young pass rusher Craig Bohl had been bragging about since the spring, went down with a season-ending knee injury just before the opener at Illinois.

Despite the attrition and the loss of Harsh, the three-man weave between sophomore DeVonne Harris and redshirt freshmen Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders has developed into one of the team's strengths.

“They’ve exceeded my expectations,” Bohl said Monday.

The Pokes are currently tied for sixth in the FBS in total sacks with 25.0.

Harris, who had 3.0 sacks during UW’s 28-14 victory over Utah State, is tied for fourth nationally with 7.0 sacks.

“It’s a great rotation,” Harris said after his breakout performance. “Coach Bohl had us get rejuvenated during the bye week.”

The Cowboys brought down a confused Bishop Davenport, a true freshman making his first career start, six times during the key Mountain Division win over the Aggies.

Former UW starter Levi Williams watched from the visiting sideline nursing an ankle injury.

“I’m not going to lie, a little bit,” Harris said when asked if he wished Williams had been the quarterback under duress during homecoming at War Memorial Stadium. “But we’re going to play whoever we’ve got to play.”

The relationship between the defensive ends and Bohl speaks to the dramatic change in locker room chemistry from 2021 to this season.

Harris, nicknamed “Speed Googles” for the protective eyewear he wears during games, often hears Bohl mimicking his deep, scratchy voice in the hallways of the High Altitude Performance Center.

“He’ll come to practice with pajamas on that are who knows what color, and he’s got socks that the pajamas are stuck inside the socks,” Bohl said of Harris. “All our guys have been enjoyable to coach, but they’re unique in the fact they don’t even know what they don’t know.”

Bohl has mentioned on several occasions Omotosho coming up to him on the sideline during a game to say he’d like time off from practice to rest a sore thumb.

Instead of erupting in rage, the old-school head coach laughed off the request.

Bohl is having one of the more enjoyable seasons of his career coaching the third-youngest team in the FBS.

“He saw himself initially as a pass rush specialist and he’d be over there doing all his moves and I’d be, ‘Well, you’re playing Air Force, Olu, you’re probably not going to be doing that a lot,’” Bohl said of Omotosho’s growth. “He’s learning how to play running fundamentals better and it has been fun to see his progression.”

Omotosho was all-in on UW when Bohl approached him at a high school camp in Texas. The talented Houston product is also embracing this kinder, gentler version of his coach.

“Coach Bohl is a big reason why I came to Wyoming. I’ve liked him since the first time I met him and our relationship has really just grown,” Omotosho said. “I like how he always finds something I can improve on and he really made me improve my run game. I didn’t think I was going to play, but he really made me focus on that. …

“I’ve definitely noticed a change. I feel like he has been more interactive with our whole team. I feel like he’s more energetic, too.”

Harris leads the defensive ends with 32 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss. Omotosho has 26 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, and Siders has 26 tackles 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

“We knew coming in there was going to be some growing pains,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said of breaking in new defensive ends. “Seeing guys like that improve and different guys step up every week is really fun to watch.”

The defensive end trio will be challenged this week when UW plays Hawaii on Saturday in Honolulu (10 p.m., T1 Sports app/Spectrum pay-per-view).

The Warriors (2-6, 1-2) have only allowed 11.0 sacks in eight games, which is tied for 36th in the FBS.

The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) need a win to stay in the divisional race with Boise State.

“It’s really nice to be in it this late,” Harris said. “The ball is in our hand to take it all the way.”