Xazavian Valladay continues to climb Wyoming's career rushing list, but not as quickly as Cowboys envisioned
Xazavian Valladay continues to climb Wyoming's career rushing list, but not as quickly as Cowboys envisioned

Treyton Welch catch vs Fresno State

Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch runs upfield after catching a pass in the Cowboys' game against Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, UW Media Relations

LARAMIE – Xazavian Vallday continues to move up Wyoming’s all-time rushing list.

Just not as quickly as the star running back or his offensive line envisioned before the start of the season.

Valladay rushed for 35 yards on nine carries to pass Wynel Seldon for fourth in school history with 2,682 career rushing yards.

It wasn’t nearly enough production during the Cowboys’ 17-0 loss to Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

“I don’t think we’re running near as good as we should,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after his team finished with 128 net yards on 33 attempts (3.9 yards per carry). “We’re making a concerted effort and that has not proven very beneficial.”

Valladay also led the Pokes with three receptions for 32 yards.

It was a disastrous day for the quarterbacks as Sean Chambers and Levi Williams finished a combined 9-for-30 (30%) passing for 143 yards with four interceptions, three sacks and a lost fumble.

“We need to get back to the basics,” Chambers said. “It’s kind of embarrassing getting shut out, and I take that mainly on my shoulders. We need to get back to the basics and start from square one.”

Hoops scrimmage

Some fans might already be looking forward to basketball season after the Pokes fell to 0-2 in Mountain West play.

Some of the 20,002 in attendance got a sneak peek at Jeff Linder’s team during an open scrimmage in the Arena-Auditorium prior to the debacle at War Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore forward Graham Ike put on a show, but the Cowboys only had 11 players available with Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster, Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds sitting out due to injuries.

Linder and select players will participate in the Mountain West’s virtual basketball media day Thursday. UW opens the 2021-22 season Nov. 10 against Detroit Mercy at the AA.

Notable

Fresno State increased its lead in the all-time series with UW to 8-5, including a 5-1 record against the Cowboys since joining the MWC. …

The Bulldogs were held to 259 yards of total offense after averaging 519 through their first five games. Jake Haener was 15-of-28 for just 96 yards passing after averaging 396. …

Fresno State’s Carson King had a 71-yard punt that pinned UW down at its own 4-yard line early in the third quarter. UW counterpart Ralph Fawaz averaged 41.6 yards on five punts with four placed inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line.

Quotable

“The defense played their tails off. They played great. We’ve got to stay on the film and help them.” — Chambers

+1 
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

