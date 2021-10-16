Xazavian Valladay continues to climb Wyoming's career rushing list, but not as quickly as Cowboys envisioned

LARAMIE – Xazavian Vallday continues to move up Wyoming’s all-time rushing list.

Just not as quickly as the star running back or his offensive line envisioned before the start of the season.

Valladay rushed for 35 yards on nine carries to pass Wynel Seldon for fourth in school history with 2,682 career rushing yards.

It wasn’t nearly enough production during the Cowboys’ 17-0 loss to Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

“I don’t think we’re running near as good as we should,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after his team finished with 128 net yards on 33 attempts (3.9 yards per carry). “We’re making a concerted effort and that has not proven very beneficial.”

Valladay also led the Pokes with three receptions for 32 yards.

It was a disastrous day for the quarterbacks as Sean Chambers and Levi Williams finished a combined 9-for-30 (30%) passing for 143 yards with four interceptions, three sacks and a lost fumble.

“We need to get back to the basics,” Chambers said. “It’s kind of embarrassing getting shut out, and I take that mainly on my shoulders. We need to get back to the basics and start from square one.”