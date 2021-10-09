Xazavian Valladay sparks Cowboys, moves up Wyoming rushing list at Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – At least Xazavian Valladay gave Wyoming's offense one shining moment.

The Cowboys had 5 total yards of offense before Valladay ripped off a 74-yard run from the UW 3-yard line to set up the visitors’ first scoring drive against Air Force on Saturday night at Falcon Stadium.

Valladay finished with 96 rushing yards during UW's 24-14 loss to the Falcons, which gives him 2,647 for his career, passing Marques Brigham (2,605 yards, 1995-98) for fifth in UW history.

During next Saturday's game against Fresno State at War Memorial Stadium, Valladay will have a chance to leapfrog Wynel Seldon (2,672 yards, 2005-08) for fourth.

"It feels real good. At the same time, it would be a much better feeling if we had more opportunities to (capitalize) on as far as the play-calling and doing as much as we can to come out victorious," Valladay said after the Cowboys fell to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in Mountain West play. "I’m very thankful for this opportunity, but I’m not happy. There’s still more work to do."

The Pokes tied the score 14-14 just before the intermission on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Sean Chambers to Isaiah Neyor.