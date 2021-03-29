Xazavian Valladay, Trey Smith a formidable tandem atop deep Wyoming backfield

LARAMIE — At the beginning of last season, Xazavian Valladay was Wyoming’s unquestioned RB1. By the end of it, Trey Smith held that distinction.

The Cowboys once again have a backfield duo that’s virtually interchangeable in that role.

At first, there was a chance Valladay would be the only half of that pairing to return to UW for another season. But Smith, who had already been in the program for two years after transferring from Louisville, decided to use the free year of eligibility granted to seniors by the NCAA and run it back at UW.

It gives the Cowboys’ running game one of the Mountain West’s top 1-2 punches heading into the spring.

Valladay, a redshirt junior last season, led the league in rushing on a per-game basis in 2019 before finishing third in the conference in rushing yards (550) during the Cowboys’ pandemic-shortened season last fall. A late-season injury forced him to miss a game and limited him to just 17 carries in the final two games he played, but UW’s production on the ground didn’t drop off much thanks to Smith.