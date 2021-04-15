Xazavian Valladay wants to be 'more of a durable back' for Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Sean Chambers isn’t the only significant piece to Wyoming’s offense looking to get through a full season with a relatively clean bill of health.

Sure, Wyoming’s quarterback will garner most of the attention in that regard given his well-documented injury history, but Xazavian Valladay also has aspirations of getting through the spring and this fall as close to full strength as possible. The Cowboys’ No. 1 running back admitted it’s been on his mind a lot this offseason.

“I was thinking to myself that, playing football, I haven’t been through 12 games without an injury,” Valladay said. “That’s one of my biggest goals that I’m trying to focus on is what can I do to stay better, stay longer on the field and just be more of a durable back instead of leaning more toward (being) injury-prone?”

Fortunately for Valladay, the injuries he’s sustained haven’t been significant enough that he hasn’t been able to finish a season. But they’ve been nagging enough to slow him down and even keep him on the sideline at times.