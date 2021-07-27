Former Cowboys Mason Finley, Nathan Sobey competing in Tokyo Olympics

Former University of Wyoming Cowboys Mason Finley and Nathan Sobey will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Finley will represent the United States in men’s track and field while Sobey is playing for his native Australia in the men’s basketball tournament.

Finley is scheduled to compete in the discus throw Thursday; Sobey played 2 minutes and was held scoreless in Australia’s 84-67 victory over Nigeria on Sunday.

Finley comes in as the Americans’ best hope for a medal in the event after winning the U.S. Olympic Trials last month with a throw of 206 feet, 11 inches. The 2014 UW grad is making his second appearance at the Olympics. He finished 11th at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to become the first American to qualify for the finals in discus since Casey Malone in 2004.

At the 2014 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the 6-foot-8, 324-pound Finley won the discus and was named the meet’s Outstanding Male Athlete. He also has had success on the international level, winning a bronze medal at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships and grabbing gold in both shot put and discus at the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships.

The 6-2 Sobey averaged 9.8 points for the Cowboys in the 2013-14 season. He currently plays for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League, earning All-NBL honors the past two seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0