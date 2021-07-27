Former Cowgirl standout Taylor Burton joins Wyoming staff

Taylor Burton, who was an instrumental player during Wyoming soccer's most successful season, is returning to Laramie to join first-year head coach Colleen Boyd's staff. Burton was named Tuesday as the Cowgirls' Assistant Director of Player Development.
Burton (2015-18) was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year her senior season, when UW went 12-4-4 and tied for the MW regular-season title with a 7-2-2 mark.
"I'm so thankful to have an opportunity to be back in Laramie and be part of this team again," Burton said in a release. "Being a student-athlete at the University of Wyoming was unforgettable. Being on the other side is different, but I'm thrilled to have such an amazing staff and team to be able to work with. I'm so proud to be able to represent the Brown and Gold again."
Burton most recently was on the staff at the University of Evansville.