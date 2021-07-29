Former Wyoming Cowboy Mason Finley fails to qualify for discus finals at Olympics

Former University of Wyoming standout Mason Finley finished 22nd in qualifying for the discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Only the top 12 advanced to the finals.

Finley fouled on his first two attempts before recording a mark of 197 feet, 11 inches on his final throw.

The 2014 UW graduate won the U.S. Olympic Trials last month with a throw of 206-11. He finished 11th at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to become the first American to qualify for the finals in discus since Casey Malone in 2004.

United State teammate Sam Mattis now has that distinction after finishing ninth in the qualifying round with a throw of 209-01. Sweden's Daniel Stahl had the best throw in qualifying at 216-09.

Finley won the discus title at the 2014 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships and was named the meet’s Outstanding Male Athlete. He also had success previously on the international level, winning a bronze medal at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships and grabbing gold in both shot put and discus at the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships.

