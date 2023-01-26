Former Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball coach Carrie Yerty dies after long bout with cancer

Carrie Yerty, who coached the University of Wyoming volleyball team from 2008-12, passed away this week after losing her fight against cancer.

Yerty coached multiple all-Mountain West players during her time with the Cowgirls, including Jodi Purdy, Erin Kirby and Becky Stewart.

Prior to arriving at UW, Yerty coached the University of Memphis (1996-2007), where she became the Tigers' all-time leader in wins. Most recently, Yerty led Briarwood Christian High School in Memphis, Tennessee, to four state championships. She retired at the end of this past season.

Yerty also served as an assistant coach at both Arizona and Eastern Washington.