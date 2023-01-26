 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW VOLLEYBALL

Former Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball coach Carrie Yerty dies after long bout with cancer

  • 0

Carrie Yerty, who coached the University of Wyoming volleyball team from 2008-12, passed away this week after losing her fight against cancer.

Yerty coached multiple all-Mountain West players during her time with the Cowgirls, including Jodi Purdy, Erin Kirby and Becky Stewart.

Prior to arriving at UW, Yerty coached the University of Memphis (1996-2007), where she became the Tigers' all-time leader in wins. Most recently, Yerty led Briarwood Christian High School in Memphis, Tennessee, to four state championships. She retired at the end of this past season.

Yerty also served as an assistant coach at both Arizona and Eastern Washington.

Carrie Yerty

Yerty
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News