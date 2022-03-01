 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Four Wyoming athletes earn indoor track & field All-Mountain West honors

  • Updated
  • 0

Four University of Wyoming athletes earned All-Mountain West honors on Tuesday after their performance at the MW Indoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend.

Junior Shayla Howell, who set a school record in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 4.75 inches, to win the event was the lone Cowgirl representative. Howell's mark is the 10th-best jump in the NCAA this indoor season.

The Cowboys were led by a trio of jumpers as sophomore Kareem Mersal won the event with a mark of 23-11.25 to finish just ahead of sophomore teammate Hunter Brown (Natrona County), who went 23-05.5 to finish second.

Sophomore Jefferson Danso (Cheyenne East) finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 48-06.25.

Shayla Howell

Howell
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

