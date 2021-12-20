 Skip to main content
UW WRESTLING

Four Wyoming wrestlers win titles at Reno Tournament of Champions

The University of Wyoming wrestling team ended 2021 on a positive note Sunday as four Cowboys won team titles to lead the team to a second-place finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Oregon State won the invite with 176 points, followed by UW with 174.

Senior Jaron Jensen got things started at 149 pounds when he completed a 6-0 day with a medical forfeit victory over Luka Wick of Cal Poly. Redshirt senior Jacob Wright followed with a 7-5 decision over Isaiah Crosby of Oregon State at 157. Then Sheridan native Hayden Hastings pinned his way to the finals before finishing with a 7-2 victory over Casey Randles of Grandview to witn the 174-pound title.

At 197, Stephen Buchanan continued his impressive junior campaign by winning two matches by pinfall, two by technical fall and finishing his day with a 12-4 major decision in the championship match.

“We saw a lot of improvement today and we got a lot of bonus points which was great to see. We wanted to end this semester on a positive note and that’s exactly what we did.” UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release. “I’m encouraged by how we wrestled today and I think it was a great way to end our semester.”

Also for the Cowboys, Chase Zollmann (141) and Tate Samuelson (184) placed second, Job Greenwood (133) finished fourth and Gillette's Terren Swartz (285) was fifth.

UW returns to competition Jan. 9 when they take on South Dakota State and Northern Iowa in Brookings, South Dakota.

Hayden Hastings 2021 headshot

Hastings
