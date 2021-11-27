Four Wyoming wrestlers win titles at season-opening Cowboy Open

The University of Wyoming wrestling team had four competitors finish atop the podium at the season-opening Cowboy Open on Saturday in Laramie.

Job Greenwood at 133 pounds, Tate Samuelson at 184 and Stephen Buchanan at 197 all won titles for the Cowboys while Cooper Voorhees, wrestling unattached, captured first place at 157.

“It was our first competition, and we were knocking off some rust and we saw that, but we still got same good wins today.” UW head coach Mark Branch said in a release “It was good to see Job have such a good day and get a signature win early in the season. He really wrestled a complete match and it was a hard-earned win.”

Greenwood defeated No. 8 Michael McGee 3-2 in the championship match. Samuelson won all three of his matches in impressive fashion, outscoring his opponents 31-1. Buchanan, competing for the first time since earning All-America status last season, won by pinfall, technical fall and major decision. Voorhees went 4-0 on the day.

The Cowboys also got second-place finishes from Jaron Jensen at 149, Cole Moody at 165, Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) at 174 and Brian Andrews at 285.

UW is back in action Friday-Saturday at the prestigious Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

