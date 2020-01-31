You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Henry, UW cross country teams earn all-academic honors
View Comments
UW CROSS COUNTRTY

Henry, UW cross country teams earn all-academic honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Both University of Wyoming men's and women's cross country teams were selected as all-academic teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association on Thursday. Laramie native and Wyoming senior Christopher Henry also earned specific individual accolades from the USTFCCCA.

This is the ninth consecutive year the Cowgirls have earned the distinction as a team while the Cowboys have been honored seven times in that same 9-year span. It's the second time in Henry's career that he's earned the individual distinction.

Teams must hold a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale in order to qualify -- the Cowgirls held a 3.5 and Cowboys a 3.19 -- and individuals must finish in the top 25 at the NCAA Regional Championships or be named All-American at the NCAA National Championships while maintaining a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Henry

Henry
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News