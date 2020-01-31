Henry, UW cross country teams earn all-academic honors

Both University of Wyoming men's and women's cross country teams were selected as all-academic teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association on Thursday. Laramie native and Wyoming senior Christopher Henry also earned specific individual accolades from the USTFCCCA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the ninth consecutive year the Cowgirls have earned the distinction as a team while the Cowboys have been honored seven times in that same 9-year span. It's the second time in Henry's career that he's earned the individual distinction.

Teams must hold a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale in order to qualify -- the Cowgirls held a 3.5 and Cowboys a 3.19 -- and individuals must finish in the top 25 at the NCAA Regional Championships or be named All-American at the NCAA National Championships while maintaining a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.