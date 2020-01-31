Henry, UW cross country teams earn all-academic honors

Both University of Wyoming men's and women's cross country teams were selected as all-academic teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association on Thursday. Laramie native and Wyoming senior Christopher Henry also earned specific individual accolades from the USTFCCCA.
This is the ninth consecutive year the Cowgirls have earned the distinction as a team while the Cowboys have been honored seven times in that same 9-year span. It's the second time in Henry's career that he's earned the individual distinction.
Teams must hold a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale in order to qualify -- the Cowgirls held a 3.5 and Cowboys a 3.19 -- and individuals must finish in the top 25 at the NCAA Regional Championships or be named All-American at the NCAA National Championships while maintaining a 3.25 cumulative GPA.