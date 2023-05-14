The University of Wyoming's Samuel Schneider finished second in the high jump to highlight the Cowboys' performance at the Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend in Clovis, California.

Schneider, a junior from Saratoga, cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to grab silver and lead a strong showing by in-state athletes. UW senior Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) was fourth with a jump of 6-06. Air Force's Jalan Rivers went 6-09.5 to win the event.

Cameron Burkett, a freshman from Kelly Walsh, also finished on the podium as he placed third in the shot put with a throw of 56-02.5.

Also for the Cowboys, freshman Remar Pitter (Gillette) was fifth in the long jump with a mark of 24-07.25 and junior Hunter Brown (Natrona County) was seventh with a 23-03.25. In the triple jump, junior Jefferson Danso (Cheyenne East) placed fifth with a mark of 47-09.25 and sophomore Kaliff Guevara (Cheyenne East) was eighth with a 45-02.5.

On the track, junior Jaymison Cox (Powell) finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.49 seconds and senior Caige McComb (Kelly Walsh) was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a 53.67.

The Cowboys finished sixth with 72 points. Air Force won the team race with 237.5 points.

For the Cowgirls, who finished 10th, two in-state athletes finished earned a point. Junior Kayla Stibley (Natrona County) placed eighth in the pole vault with a mark of 11-09 and junior Jenae Ramirez (Rock Springs) was eighth in the 400 hurdles with a 1:01.02.