'Intense' workout regimen helps fuel Wyoming grapplers' success

“A lot of weight coaches are really looking just at strength, and a lot of times, the more strength you have, the less flexibility you have,” Branch said. “And so, as a strength coach, he is a functional range specialist, and that’s his concern. We don’t want to lose any mobility in the joints.”

Branch got his wish, and Brewer has been implementing his version of strength training into the workouts for UW’s grapplers ever since. It includes Olympic lifts and power lifts that incorporate full body movement rather than more traditional weightlifting that often utilizes just one movement and can become mechanical.

“As people in my field tend to hit certain lifts like bench press for instance, you start to get an imbalance in the joint where everything shifts to the training of that movement,” Brewer said. “With bench press in particular, it’s a horizontal abduction movement, where you’re constantly moving in the same plane of motion. The joint gets used to that, the joint adapts to that, and then the joint is limited to that.

“We, in our profession, want to maximize the body and its ability to perform in the sport, especially in a sport like wrestling where they’re put in every position possible and have to activate certain tissue or muscles.”