University of Wyoming senior Katelyn Mitchem and University of Washington senior Anna Gibson (Jackson) were just one place away from qualifying for the finals at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday night in Austin, Texas.

In a race in which the top 12 runners qualified for the finals, Mitchem finished 13th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes, 56.18 seconds. Liberty's Calli Doan was 12th with a time of 9:52.15.

In the 1500-meter run, Gibson was 17th with a time of 4:19.58, but only the top 16 runners qualified for the finals. Georgetown's Melissa Riggins was 12th with a 4:18.46.

BYU senior Aubrey Frentheway capped her collegiate career with a 10th-place finish in the 10,000-meter run in a time of 33:45.29. Utah Valley's Everlyn Kemboi won the race with a time of 32:39.08.

Mitchem, Gibson and Frentheway all earned second-team All-America honors.